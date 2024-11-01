Now Is The Moment For A Middle East Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The recent escalation in hostilities between Israel and Iran has brought the Middle East dangerously close to a full-scale regional war, one that could swiftly draw in neighboring countries as well as the United States and its allies.

With Iran contemplating retaliation after Israel's missile attack on October 26, the urgency for intervention is increasingly critical.

A swift and decisive diplomatic initiative is needed not only for Iran and Israel but is also essential to prevent further regional destabilization, which if allowed to spiral, would have grave implications for global security and stability.

Under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, Iran retains its inherent right to self-defense in response to Israel's actions. Iran's leadership is aware that accepting attacks on Tehran could set a dangerous precedent, suggesting a weakening of its stance.

Israel's strikes represent the first attacks on Iranian soil since the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s. A failure to respond could undermine Iran's image among regional allies and its domestic population.

There is concern that normalizing such incursions might erase critical“red lines,” potentially encouraging Israel to strike Tehran with the same frequency it applies to Damascus and Beirut.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei warned that Israel's recent aggression should not be downplayed , stressing that the regime's miscalculations about Iran's resilience and strength will not go unchallenged.

Following his statements, President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi emphasized the need for a proportionate response, affirming Iran's unwillingness to leave this attack unanswered.

As it did following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Iranian soil, Tehran has expressed a reluctance to escalate into full-scale war with Israel, acknowledging that a well-timed ceasefire could influence its response, potentially moderating or even preventing military action.

This window for negotiation offers the United States and its Western allies a critical opportunity to support a diplomatic solution and press for a ceasefire.