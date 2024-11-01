Auren-AES Brasil Merger Complete: New Shares Hit B3 Today

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian landscape has shifted as Auren and AES Brasil Energia finalized their merger on October 31, 2024. This union marks a significant development in the country's power industry.



The deal's completion results in AES Energia becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Auren. Auren's board of directors approved a capital increase of R$ 247.63 million ($43.45 million).



This move led to the issuance of new shares valued at R$ 695.75 million ($122.06 million). The merger's aspects reflect the scale of this corporate transformation.



The newly issued Auren shares will begin trading on the B3 stock exchange on November 1. This quick turnaround demonstrates the efficiency of Brazil's financial markets.



It also provides investors with immediate access to the merged entity's stock. Non-resident AES investors have until November 4 to report their AES shares' acquisition cost.







This deadline ensures compliance with tax regulations and a smooth transition for international stakeholders. It highlights the global nature of Brazil's energy market.

Key Dates for AES Brasil Shareholders

November 5 marks an important date for AES Brasil shareholders. Those who choose to receive ordinary shares will see them credited to their custody accounts.



This step completes the share exchange process for many investors. Shareholders who opted for preferred shares will receive their redemption payment on November 8.



This payout represents a key milestone in the merger's execution. It provides these investors with immediate liquidity. The merger process includes provisions for fractional shares.



In addition, these will be grouped into whole numbers and sold on the stock exchange. The resulting funds will be distributed proportionally among the fraction holders.



On November 13, B3 will transfer fractional shares, and a request for an auction will be made on the same date. An announcement about the auction date will be published, keeping shareholders informed.



The auction is scheduled for November 19, with results expected the following day. This event will finalize the handling of fractional shares. It ensures fair treatment for all shareholders involved in the merger.



Funds from the fractional share auction will be available on November 21. This prompt distribution demonstrates the merger's commitment to shareholder interests. It also marks the final step in this complex corporate restructuring.



This merger represents a significant consolidation in Brazil's energy sector. It combines the strengths of two major players. The resulting entity is ready to play a substantial role in the country's power industry.



The careful planning and execution of this merger reflect the maturity of Brazil's corporate landscape. It showcases the ability to handle complex transactions efficiently. This merger may set a precedent for future consolidations in the energy sector.

