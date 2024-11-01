This Week In Consumer News: 14 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A roundup of the most newsworthy consumer and retail announcements from PR Newswire this week, including holiday savings from Lowes and Target, plus seasonal launches from Bloomingdales, Chobani and Snickers.

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help consumer/retail journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week

More than 55% would rather pile their plates with side dishes than the turkey itself, reaffirming that sides are the true star of the meal. Plus, 60% find more joy in cooking the sides than preparing the bird.Inspired by beloved global destinations, this six-fragrance collection allows people to experience the magic of holiday traditions from around the world, all from the comfort of their own homes. Celebrate the holiday season with the inviting aromas of fresh apples, caramelized sugarcane, ginger, and warm cinnamon woods.Launched earlier this year, Autobiographer provides a revolutionary way to preserve family legacies through authentic conversations that capture the depth and nuance of real-life stories. The storytelling app debuted a limited time $99 gift price for the 2024 holiday season as well as Autobiographer Anthology, a premium-tier family service.With The Children's Place now available on SHEIN, parents can effortlessly shop for high-quality, affordable clothing, whether it's for back-to-school, holiday celebrations, weekend playdates, or family vacations. The collaboration offers trend-right product assortments and limited-time promotions designed to meet the ever-evolving needs of modern families.Nama unveils the Nama M1 Plant-Based Milk Maker. This latest addition aims to elevate how individuals easily incorporate plant-based nutrition into their lifestyles, offering a fresh and enriching way to enjoy consuming more plants at home.Schwinn has been making e-bikes since 2017, but this is their first geared toward a younger Gen Z demographic. Drawing inspiration from the original 1978 Schwinn Hurricane, this compact e-bike features retro touches like high-rise handlebars, fat tires, and a sleek yet industrial frame design that conveys a sense of daring adventure to a new generation of young riders.This innovative, all-in-one packing solution includes two packs, the Venture Pack and Venture Daypack, which can be used separately or function together to enhance the travel experience for adventurers and explorers alike.Eco-Products® is launching a new line of durable foodservice containers that can be easily returned and reused by customers. The new containers feature proprietary tracking and collection technology created by OZZI®, a leading reusable systems and container brand. The containers are primarily designed for closed-system foodservice environments like colleges and universities, corporate campuses, military bases and hospitals.The retailer is bringing back its popular Deal of the Day Nov. 1 through Dec. 24, with one-day-only deals up to 50% off and many exclusive deals for members of its free-to-join Target Circle program. Each week, consumers will also enjoy a new lineup of weeklong deals dropping every Sunday.The holiday assortment includes the new Chobani® Apple Pie Dairy Coffee Creamer – a delicately spiced dairy creamer made from farm-fresh milk that delivers the taste of the holiday season to your morning coffee – along with classic seasonal flavors fans can reach for again and again.This collaboration will bring the magic of the holidays to life with a Wicked Good Holiday pop-up. Shoppers can expect an exclusive AQUA collection, an array of products for gifting, immersive in-store experiences, a takeover of the iconic "brown bag", and an enchanting 59th Street window unveiling.SNICKERS® is back to usher in the holidays with the return of SNICKERS Trees and a tasty lineup of both new and fan-favorite holiday treats sure to make the nice list. Alongside SNICKERS Trees, the 2024 Mars Holiday collection has two new innovations from M&M'S and Dove: M&M'S Toasty Holiday Peanut and Dove Dark Chocolate Holiday Mint.On the 50th anniversary of the famed 1974 "Rumble in the Jungle" boxing match, G.O.A.T. Fuel is proud to announce its three-year partnership with Muhammad Ali Enterprises. In celebration of the collaboration, G.O.A.T. Fuel is rolling out a limited-edition line of Muhammad Ali collector's cans, featuring exclusive designs with the "G.O.A.T." himself across the brand's best-selling flavors: Watermelon Fruit Punch, Gummy Bear, and Pineapple Cream Soda."This season we shine brightly with a magical in-store experience, featuring festive family moments like cookies and characters on Black Friday morning, expert gift-giving advice for that perfect drill for Dad, and personalized rewards for our members, including a free ornament for MyLowe's Rewards members. The holidays are all about home and it's what we do best," said Jen Wilson, senior vice president and chief marketing officer.

