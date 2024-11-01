Russians Kill 585 Children In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invaders have killed 585 children in Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General on Telegram .

“More than 2,249 children have been affected in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression. According to November 1, 2024, official update from juvenile prosecutors, 585 children have been killed, and over 1,664 have suffered injuries of varying severity,” the statement says.

The regions with the highest number of child casualties include Donetsk (597), Kharkiv (459), Kherson (184), Dnipropetrovsk (184), Kyiv (133), Zaporizhzhia (145), and Mykolaiv (117).

On October 29, shelling by Russian forces in the village of Stanislav in Kherson region injured two boys, aged 8 and 14.

On the same day, shelling in the village of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka in Donetsk region wounded a 16-year-old girl and a 1.6-year-old boy.

On October 30, a 10-year-old girl was injured amid shelling in the village of Bezruki in Derhachi district of Kharkiv region.

On October 30, a 14-year-old boy was injured amid shelling in Dnipro.

Also on October 30, two boys aged 12 and 15 were killed in Kharkiv due to shelling, and an 11-year-old boy sustained injuries.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in an interview with the Indian publication The Times of India, stated that the actual number of Ukrainian children killed in the war remains unknown. He also emphasized that tens of thousands of children have been deported and abducted.