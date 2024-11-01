Toobit To List Uprock (UPT) For Spot Trading On November 1, 2024

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit is excited to announce the listing of UpRock (UPT) for spot trading on November 1, 2024, at 8AM UTC. UpRock is at the forefront of democratizing advanced AI web crawling and data synthesis, making these powerful tools accessible to individuals and organizations alike.

What is UpRock?

UpRock is revolutionizing how we interact with AI by combining centralized intelligence with decentralized physical infrastructure. This innovative approach creates a framework for impartial, real-time insights tailored to the unique needs of users. With UpRock, the decision-making process is transformed, empowering individuals and organizations to adapt seamlessly to emerging consumer behaviors.

At the heart of UpRock's offerings is the AI Insight Exchange (AIX) dashboard, which equips users with a personal AI web crawler. This tool changes the landscape of information consumption, enabling users to make informed decisions that align with their life and work goals.

Key Features of UpRock:

1 24/7 AI Adventure Hacker : Meet Rocket, your AI companion that fetches the best deals, automatically earns rewards, and keeps your digital assets secure. Rocket utilizes UpRock's open data network to deliver personalized, real-time insights, making digital convenience a reality.

2 AI Data Access : UpRock dismantles the barriers imposed by Big Tech, offering users a transparent alternative in a world often clouded by overbearing controls. By sharing bandwidth within the UpRock network, users contribute to a movement for data liberation, transforming passive income into active participation in an open AI future.

3 ' s First Reward Program for Passive Participation : UpRock turns your dormant internet connection into a source of income. By joining the network, users not only earn tokens but also become part of an AI liberation movement. The Knowledge Abstraction Layer (KAL) and global network foster a fair, open AI data ecosystem, enriching users' wallets while contributing to a smarter internet.

Listing Information:

– Trading pair : UPT/USDT

– D eposit opens : October 31, 2024

– Trading starts : November 1, 2024, 8AM UTC

The UPT token employs a dynamic, performance-based distribution system inspired by NFT royalties and real-time revenue sharing. This ensures that users benefit from their participation in the UpRock ecosystem, fostering a sustainable and rewarding environment for all stakeholders.

Join UpRock and Toobit in shaping the future of AI-driven data access, where everyone can participate in and benefit from a decentralized, open network!

About Toobit

Toobit is a global crypto exchange, dedicated to providing fair and transparent trading experiences. With ample liquidity and market depth, Toobit ensures efficient and secure transactions for traders worldwide and is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

