Axis Brain And Back Institute Offers Advanced FDA-Approved Treatments At Southlake Surgery Center

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS, USA, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Axis Brain and Back Institute is pleased to announce that it offers advanced treatments at its new Southlake, TX, surgery center. These advanced treatments include the recently FDA-approved revolutionary medical device for and peripheral neuropathy. The specialized neurosurgeons at Axis Brain and Back Institute are proud to offer this option to their patients .The neurosurgeons at Axis Brain and Back Institute offer cutting-edge treatment options to patients at the newly opened surgery center at the Southlake campus. These treatment solutions include the new FDA-approved medical device that promises to provide the most effective relief from numbness, tingling, and pain in the feet and hands often associated with diabetic neuropathy. The state-of-the-art Southlake Surgery Center is equipped to provide patients with the highest standard of care in a comfortable, modern setting. Their neurosurgeons aim to deliver the most innovative treatment and patient-centered care to give patients the best chance of positive outcomes.The new surgery center is enhancing accessibility to advanced neurosurgical care for patients in Southlake and the surrounding areas. Axis Brain and Back Institute is committed to introducing the latest innovative treatment technologies to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. Their team aims to help patients overcome pain due to various neurological conditions.Anyone interested in learning about the new FDA-approved diabetic neuropathy device or the treatments offered at the Southlake Surgery Center can visit the Axis Brain and Back Institute website or call 1-817-502-7411.About Axis Brain and Back: Axis Brain and Back Institute is a multidisciplinary medical practice that provides innovative, patient-centered care for individuals experiencing back and neck issues. Its team uses cutting-edge technology and comprehensive, personalized treatment plans to offer the highest quality of care and enhance patient outcomes. It is dedicated to medical excellence and helping patients overcome their pain.Company: Axis Brain and Back InstituteAddress: 110 E State Hwy. 114, Suite 100City: SouthlakeState: TXZip code: 76092Telephone number: 1-817-502-7411Fax number: 1-817-502-7412

