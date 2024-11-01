Global Vegetable Farming Market Overview: Growth, Size, Share, And Forecast 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vegetable Farming Global Market Report 2024

The vegetable farming market has shown strong growth in recent years. It is expected to grow from $1,649.1 billion in 2023 to $1,755.75 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.5%. Growth factors include population increases, trends in health and wellness, urbanization, shifting dietary patterns, and government policies.

What Are the Market Size Estimates for the Global Market and Its Expected Growth Rate?

The vegetable farming market is anticipated to grow significantly, reaching $2169.93 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4%. Growth drivers include the impact of climate change, global trade dynamics, changing consumer preferences, resilience in supply chains, and concerns about water scarcity. Key trends include the integration of technology, advancements in sustainable practices, indoor farming techniques, and a preference for exotic vegetable varieties.

What Are the Main Factors Driving Vegetable Farming Market Expansion?

The rising popularity of veganism is expected to drive the vegetable farming global market . Vegan lifestyles promote the use of organic, plant-based fertilizers, leading to higher demand for sustainably grown vegetable products.

Who Are the Main Competitors Driving the Vegetable Farming Market Forward?

Major companies operating in the market report are General Mills Inc., Dole Food Company Inc., Fresh Del Monte Produce, Chiquita Brands International Inc. (Chrobinson Worldwide), Giorgio Foods Inc., Wm. Bolthouse Farms Inc., J. G. Boswell Company, Grimmway Farms, Mastronardi Produce, Plenty Unlimited Inc., Golden County Foods Inc., Lake Side Organic Gardens.

How Are New Trends Transforming the Vegetable Farming Market Size?

Technological advancements are becoming increasingly important in the vegetable farming sector. Key players are focusing their efforts on developing innovative technologies to address labor shortages and save time.

What Are the Key Segments Within the Global Vegetable Farming Market?

1) By Type: Growing Vegetable Crops, Producing Vegetable Seeds

2) By Application: Household, Commercial

Asia-Pacific's Role as the Foremost Player in the Vegetable Farming Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the vegetable farming global market in 2023. The regions covered in the vegetable farming global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Does The Vegetable Farming Market Definition ?

Vegetable farming involves the cultivation and production of vegetables for human consumption, whether for local markets or broader distribution.

