BJP MLA Devender Rana Passes Away
Date
10/31/2024 7:18:46 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Business tycoon and BJP politician Devinder Singh Rana has passed away in Delhi, sources close to the family said.
Rana, the founder of JamKash Vehicleads, had won the Nagrota assembly seat with the highest margin ever and was expected to be the Legislative Party leader within a few days.
ADVERTISEMENT
Rana was not well for a long time and had lost a lot of weight in the last six months. He had undergone a procedure in the recent past also.
ADVERTISEMENT
Devender Rana
has had an interesting journey in politics. He won the Nagrota assembly constituency in
Jammu
district in December 2014 on a
National Conference
ticket, the lone candidate from the party to score a victory in the region then
Brother of Jitendra Singh, Union MoS in the PMO, Rana was once a close associate of Omar Abdullah. But
Read Also
Merging PoK With India Key To Peace in Kashmir: BJP
Highest Vote Share Approval Of Article 370 Abrogation, Says JK BJP Core Group
he
quit NC in 2021.
Rana won the Nagrota seat in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election 2024 by defeating his closest rival, Joginder Singh of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), by 30,472 votes.
In the 2014 assembly elections, he was the richest contestant by his own declaration.
Rana was an inspirational entrepreneur who single-handedly changed the personal car market in Jammu and Kashmir and emerged as the top car seller in north India from the Maruti stable. He also founded the
TakeOne TV
in Jammu that, unlike its Kashmir chapter, is still running.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN31102024000215011059ID1108839795
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.