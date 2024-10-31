BJP MLA Devender Rana Passes Away

Rana, the founder of JamKash Vehicleads, had won the Nagrota assembly seat with the highest margin ever and was expected to be the Legislative Party leader within a few days.



Rana was not well for a long time and had lost a lot of weight in the last six months. He had undergone a procedure in the recent past also.

Devender Rana

has had an interesting journey in politics. He won the Nagrota assembly constituency in

Jammu

district in December 2014 on a

National Conference

ticket, the lone candidate from the party to score a victory in the region then

Brother of Jitendra Singh, Union MoS in the PMO, Rana was once a close associate of Omar Abdullah. But

he

quit NC in 2021.



Rana won the Nagrota seat in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election 2024 by defeating his closest rival, Joginder Singh of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), by 30,472 votes.

In the 2014 assembly elections, he was the richest contestant by his own declaration.

Rana was an inspirational entrepreneur who single-handedly changed the personal car market in Jammu and Kashmir and emerged as the top car seller in north India from the Maruti stable. He also founded the

TakeOne TV

in Jammu that, unlike its Kashmir chapter, is still running.

