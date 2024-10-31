UT Foundation Day 'Black Day': J&K Parties

J&K president Tariq Hameed Karra also termed the UT foundation day as a“black day” and said that expecting the people to celebrate it is“asking for too much”.

The lieutenant governor administration on Thursday celebrated the fifth foundation day of J&K UT.

“What has happened to J&K has not happened anywhere before. I want to tell the LG that for the people of J&K, and especially for the PDP, today is a black day and we will see it as a black day till J&K's special privileges are not restored,” Mufti told reporters in Pulwama.

The former chief minister said her party will continue“its struggle till Kashmir issue is not resolved to establish peace with dignity”.

“I hope the newly elected government will take along all the people and struggle to take J&K out of the present situation,” she added.

The valley-based mainstream political parties criticised the LG administration for celebrating the UT Foundation Day and skipped the event.

The ruling National Conference did not attend the event, nor did People's Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone and CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, who said the administration went ahead with the programme despite people“clearly voting” against it.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar voiced strong opposition to celebrating“UT Day,” calling the 'Union Territory status of Jammu and Kashmir a painful demotion and a violation of the state's rights'.

Speaking to press as per news agency KINS, Dar emphasized that the National Conference has consistently opposed Jammu and Kashmir's reclassification as a Union Territory since it was first implemented in 2019.

“We have never accepted the UT status. This was a state that was illegally and unconstitutionally divided and then downgraded to a Union Territory. So what is the point of celebrating this? We have been opposing it for the last five years.”

He noted that an elected Chief Minister had recently delivered a resolution to New Delhi on behalf of the state's cabinet, advocating for the restoration of statehood.

Dar argued that had these democratic requests been respected, there would be no reason to observe“UT Day.”

“The sooner it is revoked, the better it will be for J&K and its people because our rights have been attacked.”

He concluded by reiterating that the National Conference would not recognize or celebrate the Union Territory status, describing it as a“black day” for the region.

“We will never celebrate, we will never accept, and we will never do it. For us, this is a black day.”

Pradesh Congress Committee president Karra told reporters here,“For the people of Jammu and Kashmir, it is a black day. If you think people are going to celebrate it, you are asking for too much.”

The PCC president was responding to a question on why Congress leaders did not attend the Union Territory Foundation Day event organised by the LG administration.

He said the Congress will not be part of any event that celebrates the mockery of the Constitutional set-up.

“It is not just the opinion of Congress party but all the people who have been affected by this mockery,” he added.



Senior CPI(M) leader and Kulgam MLA M Y Tarigami Thursday said celebrating the Union Territory's foundation day was a“humiliation” for the people of Jammu and Kashmir as“downgrading” the state was“unprecedented” and an“assault” on the Constitution of the country.

“The humiliation of the people of J&K is being celebrated by the rulers and some bureaucrats are applauding it. This is unfortunate,” Tarigami said.

Tarigami also hit out at LG Manoj Sinha following his remarks that skipping the celebrations by the MLAs showed their“dual character”.

He said the Supreme Court has mentioned in its verdict that the UT status is temporary, and statehood must be restored as early as possible.

“LG sahab must try to look at it and the prime minister, home minister and others who hold the command of the country are on record that this is a temporary status and statehood will be restored,” Tarigami added.

