Nicklaus Children's Hospital Raises Record-Breaking $6.9 Million At Diamond Ball

The night marked the public launch of Forward for Generations, the Hospital's multi-year Campaign to raise $200 million for patients and families

Nicklaus Children's publicly launched its largest multi-year fundraising campaign in its 75-year history, Forward for Generations, at the 17th Annual Diamond Ball gala on October 26. This monumental event marked a record-breaking evening as philanthropists from across South Florida raised $6,914,644 to directly benefit patients and families served by Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Members of Nicklaus Children's executive leadership team, Board Chairs, and Campaign Chairs gathered on stage at the 17th Annual Diamond Ball to toast to the public launch of Nicklaus Children's transformational fundraising campaign, Forward for Generations. L:R - Peter Lopez, Matthew A. Love, Jay Massirman, Allison Baker, Jaret Davis, Juliana Krys, Joe Nader, Alex Krys and Dr. Marcos Mestre.

"This is the 17th year of bringing South Florida philanthropists together to celebrate and gather with one goal in mind – providing our community and beyond with the best in pediatric healthcare," said Matthew A. Love , president and CEO of Nicklaus Children's Health System, parent organization of the Hospital. "At Nicklaus Children's Hospital, we are focused on the future and, tonight, we made history with the launch of our Forward for Generations Campaign garnering record-breaking donations that will support our vision to ensure a healthy future for our children."

Nearly 500 community members attended this year's Diamond Ball, themed "Dream With Us: Forward for Generations." During the evening, Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation Board Chair Peter Lopez and Foundation President Allison Baker announced that the Campaign had already reached more than 60 percent of its $200 million fundraising goal prior to the public launch. Through Diamond Ball corporate sponsorships, a live auction and "Bid from the Heart" moment that featured the story of a Nicklaus Children's Hospital patient named Jameson, the Foundation raised nearly seven million dollars toward its fundraising goal in one night.

Jameson Reeder, shark attack survivor and Nicklaus Children's patient, shared his impactful story of healing and resiliency. At just 10-years-old, Jameson and his family were vacationing from Henderson, North Carolina, when the unthinkable happened. Jameson was airlifted from the Florida Keys to Nicklaus Children's Hospital. He immediately underwent lifesaving surgery resulting in the amputation of his leg below the knee.

"The things that were going through my head were, keep your eyes open, if you don't keep your eyes open, you're going to die. I was afraid I was going to die," said Jameson Reeder, Nicklaus Children's patient. "Thanks to the Nicklaus Children's Hospital team, I feel amazing today. I'm back on the water, playing baseball with my team and my brothers. If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be here today."

The Forward for Generations Campaign creates a brighter, healthy future for kids now – and for generations – by transforming children's healthcare, breaking medical boundaries, investing in new technologies, and bringing top clinical specialists from around the world to Nicklaus Children's.

The Campaign is chaired by Nicklaus Children's board members and supporters, Alex and Juliana Krys, who invited guests and the broader community to join them in supporting the Campaign. They generously matched all donations made by event guests during the "Bid from the Heart," after Jameson and his family shared their story on stage.

This year's Diamond Ball sponsors include Citadel, Citadel Securities, Griffin Catalyst, CNN en Español, City National Bank of Florida, Ensemble Health Partners, Navarro Discount Pharmacy, Greenberg Traurig, Intermedia Touch, Kidz Medical Services, MBF Healthcare Partners, L.P., Perry Ellis International, Stearns Weaver Miller, ab+a advertising, Baptist Health, Polsinelli PC, Miami Herald/El Nuevo Herald, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, Loews Hotels, EdgeUno, Inc., Jupiter Medical Center, Premia Global Advisors, West Coast University, Colliers, Corporate Financial Risk Services, and FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine.

The evening was a continuation of a monumental week as Nicklaus Children's celebrated the grand opening of one of the most innovative surgical facilities in the United States, Kenneth C. Griffin Surgical Tower. The Griffin Surgical Tower, along with the Hospital's four institutes (Helen & Jacob Shaham Cancer & Blood Disorders Institute, Brain Institute, Heart Institute, and Orthopedic, Sports Medicine & Spine Institute) are key funding priorities of the Forward for Generations Campaign.

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Where Your Child Matters Most TM

Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's #1 nonprofit, freestanding specialty licensed hospital exclusively for children. With more than 850 physicians, including over 500 pediatric subspecialists, the hospital and its network of outpatient centers and offices serve close to 70% of children in the Miami market. The only hospital "where your child matters mostTM," Nicklaus Children's is home to the region's most advanced Kenneth C. Griffin Surgical Tower, and its centers of excellence Helen & Jacob Shaham Cancer & Blood Disorders Institute, the Nicklaus Children's Orthopedics, Sports Health and Spine Institute, Nicklaus Children's Brain Institute and Nicklaus Children's Heart Institute. The Nicklaus Children's Hospital's Transfer Center, Nick4Kids, and LifeFlight are responsible for transporting and saving close to 5,000 lives a year. Our 307-bed hospital, which is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine, has many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. Nicklaus Children's is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and since 2003 has been designated an American Nursing Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit

