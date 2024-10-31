عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

BRASILAGRO - FORM 20-F


10/31/2024 5:16:12 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ("BrasilAgro") filed on October 31, 2024 its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended June 30, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

In compliance with the New York stock exchange rules, the Annual Report is available on our website at .

SOURCE BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN31102024003732001241ID1108839610


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search