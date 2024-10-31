عربي


Erie Indemnity Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results


10/31/2024 4:17:54 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Net Income per Diluted Share was $3.06 for the Quarter and $8.57 for the Nine Months of 2024

ERIE, Pa., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter and nine months ending September 30, 2024.
Net income was $159.8 million, or $3.06 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $131.0 million, or $2.51 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023.
Net income was $448.3 million, or $8.57 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2024, compared to $335.1 million, or $6.41 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2023.

3Q and Nine Months 2024

(in thousands)

3Q'24

3Q'23

2024

2023

Operating income

$

180,125

$

148,471

$

509,145

$

393,172

Investment income

19,549

12,302

48,455

19,197

Other income

1,168

3,001

7,871

9,643

Income before income taxes

200,842

163,774

565,471

422,012

Income tax expense

41,012

32,734

117,186

86,879

Net income

$

159,830

$

131,040

$

448,285

$

335,133








3Q 2024 Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $31.7 million, or 21.3 percent, in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023.

  • Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $120.1 million, or 18.5 percent, in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023.
  • Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $1.0 million, or 6.2 percent, in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023.
  • Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
    • Commissions increased $66.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023, primarily driven by the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium and, to a lesser extent, an increase in agent incentive compensation related to the profitability component.
    • Non-commission expense increased $23.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023. Underwriting and policy processing expense increased $5.1 million primarily due to increased underwriting report and personnel costs. Information technology costs increased $3.6 million primarily due to an increase in hardware and software costs and personnel costs, partially offset by a decrease in professional fees. Sales and advertising expense increased $4.4 million primarily due to increased costs from community development initiatives and agent-related costs. Administrative and other costs increased $7.6 million primarily due to increased personnel costs.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $19.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $12.3 million in the third quarter of 2023.
Net investment income was $17.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $14.6 million in the third quarter of 2023.
Net realized and unrealized gains were $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to losses of $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2023.




Nine Months 2024 Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $116.0 million, or 29.5 percent, in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the first nine months of 2023.

  • Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $355.3 million, or 19.3 percent, in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the first nine months of 2023.
  • Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $4.2 million, or 8.9 percent, in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the first nine months of 2023.
  • Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
    • Commissions increased $202.1 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the first nine months of 2023, primarily driven by the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium and, to a lesser extent, an increase in agent incentive compensation related to the profitability component.
    • Non-commission expense increased $41.7 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the first nine months of 2023. Underwriting and policy processing expense increased $13.7 million primarily due to increased underwriting report and personnel costs. Information technology costs decreased $3.9 million primarily due to a decrease in professional fees, partially offset by an increase in hardware and software costs. Sales and advertising expense increased $9.6 million primarily due to increased agent-related costs and costs from community development initiatives. Customer service costs increased $6.7 million primarily due to increased personnel costs and credit card processing fees. Administrative and other costs increased $15.6 million primarily due to increased personnel costs, professional fees and charitable contributions.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $48.5 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to $19.2 million in the first nine months of 2023.
Net investment income was $49.2 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to $30.4 million in the first nine months of 2023.
Net investment income included $0.1 million of limited partnership earnings in the first nine months of 2024 compared to losses of $10.7 million in the first nine months of 2023.
Net realized and unrealized gains were $3.0 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to losses of $9.2 million in the first nine months of 2023.
Net impairment losses recognized in earnings were $3.8 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to $1.9 million in the first nine months of 2023.

Webcast Information

Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for
10:00 AM ET
on November
1, 2024.
Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to .

Erie Insurance Group

According to
A.M. Best Company,
Erie Insurance Group, based in
Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th
largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in
the United States
based on direct premiums written.
Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 17th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written.
Rated A+ (Superior) by
A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 7 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the
District of Columbia.

News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at
.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein.
Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources.
Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.
Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.
Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

  • dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;
  • dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:
    • general business and economic conditions;
    • factors affecting insurance industry competition, including technological innovations;
    • dependence upon the independent agency system; and
    • ability to maintain our brand, including our reputation for customer service;
  • dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:
    • the Exchange's ability to maintain acceptable financial strength ratings;
    • factors affecting the quality and liquidity of the Exchange's investment portfolio;
    • changes in government regulation of the insurance industry;
    • litigation and regulatory actions;
    • emergence of significant unexpected events, including pandemics and economic or social inflation;
    • emerging claims and coverage issues in the industry; and
    • severe weather conditions or other catastrophic losses, including terrorism;
  • costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the subscribers at the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;
  • ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;
  • ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;
  • difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;
  • ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;
  • compliance with complex and evolving laws and regulations and outcome of pending and potential litigation;
  • factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and
  • ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date.
We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company

Statements of Operations

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended
September 30,

Nine months ended
September 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Operating revenue









Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services

$

769,162

$

649,049

$
2,195,734

$
1,840,478

Management fee revenue - administrative services

17,154

16,151

51,139

46,976

Administrative services reimbursement revenue

206,754

187,118

604,349

544,411

Service agreement revenue

6,816

6,620

19,803

19,408


Total operating revenue

999,886

858,938

2,871,025

2,451,273









Operating expenses









Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

613,007

523,349

1,757,531

1,513,690

Cost of operations - administrative services

206,754

187,118

604,349

544,411


Total operating expenses

819,761

710,467

2,361,880

2,058,101

Operating income


180,125

148,471

509,145

393,172









Investment income









Net investment income

17,322

14,642

49,235

30,360

Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)

2,925

(2,227)

2,983

(9,246)

Net impairment losses recognized in earnings

(698)

(113)

(3,763)

(1,917)

Total investment income


19,549

12,302

48,455

19,197









Other income

1,168

3,001

7,871

9,643

Income before income taxes

200,842

163,774

565,471

422,012

Income tax expense

41,012

32,734

117,186

86,879

Net income


$

159,830


$

131,040


$

448,285


$

335,133










Net income per share









Class
A common stock – basic

$



3.43

$



2.81

$


9.63

$


7.20

Class
A common stock – diluted


$



3.06


$



2.51


$


8.57


$


6.41

Class
B common stock – basic and diluted

$



515

$



422

$


1,444

$


1,079









Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic









Class
A common stock

46,189,059

46,189,037

46,189,038

46,188,962

Class
B common stock

2,542

2,542

2,542

2,542









Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted









Class
A common stock

52,306,514

52,299,369

52,301,001

52,298,655

Class
B common stock

2,542

2,542

2,542

2,542









Dividends declared per share









Class
A common stock

$


1.275

$



1.19

$


3.825

$


3.57

Class
B common stock

$


191.25

$


178.50

$

573.75

$

535.50

Erie Indemnity Company

Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands)



September 30,
2024

December 31,
2023


(Unaudited)

Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents (includes restricted cash of $23,547 and $12,542, respectively)

$

221,213

$

144,055

Available-for-sale securities

48,575

82,017

Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net

736,973

625,338

Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net

80,141

69,321

Accrued investment income

10,456

9,458

Total current assets


1,097,358

930,189





Available-for-sale securities, net

1,000,282

879,224

Available-for-sale securities lent

8,135

0

Equity securities

85,346

84,253

Fixed assets, net

480,707

442,610

Agent loans, net

79,829

58,434

Defined benefit pension plan

64,172

34,320

Other assets, net

48,318

42,934

Total assets


$
2,864,147


$
2,471,964






Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Commissions payable

$

426,341

$

353,709

Agent incentive compensation

60,073

68,077

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

194,649

175,622

Dividends payable

59,377

59,377

Contract liability

42,754

41,210

Deferred executive compensation

15,836

10,982

Securities lending payable

7,905

0

Total current liabilities


806,935

708,977





Defined benefit pension plan

27,757

26,260

Contract liability

21,220

19,910

Deferred executive compensation

24,010

20,936

Deferred income taxes, net

12,777

11,481

Other long-term liabilities

23,493

21,565

Total liabilities


916,192

809,129





Shareholders' equity


1,947,955


1,662,835

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$
2,864,147


$
2,471,964


