Affinity Dental Of La Mesa Introduces IV Sedation For Patients With Dental Anxiety

Affinity of La Mesa announces the addition of intravenous (IV) Sedation, offering a safe, effective solution for patients with dental anxiety

LA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Affinity Dental of La Mesa is excited to announce the addition of intravenous (IV) Sedation to its comprehensive dental services, specifically designed for patients who experience high levels of anxiety during dental visits. This advanced sedation technique allows patients to undergo dental procedures while remaining in a deeply relaxed, semi-conscious state, ensuring a stress-free and comfortable experience throughout their treatment.For individuals who avoid dental care due to fear, IV sedation offers a safe, effective solution that helps alleviate anxiety and discomfort. This new service is part of Affinity Dental's ongoing commitment to providing modern, high-quality dental care in a welcoming and comfortable environment for every patient. With IV sedation, patients no longer need to feel“freaked out” or apprehensive about receiving dental care. Instead, they can receive the treatments they need while feeling calm and at ease.“At Affinity Dental of La Mesa, we understand that many patients struggle with dental anxiety, which can sometimes prevent them from getting the essential care they need,” said Dr. Michels , of Affinity Dental.“With the introduction of IV sedation, we are providing a safe and effective solution that allows these patients to receive dental treatments comfortably, ensuring their oral health remains in top condition.”IV sedation is administered by a trained professional and allows patients to feel relaxed without being fully unconscious, providing a balance of comfort and responsiveness. It is especially beneficial for patients undergoing lengthy or complex dental procedures, as it minimizes discomfort and reduces the sensation of time passing.Affinity Dental of La Mesa continues to prioritize patient care, with the goal of making dental visits as comfortable and stress-free as possible. Whether it's for routine check-ups or more advanced procedures, patients can trust that their needs and concerns will be met with the highest level of care.For more information about IV sedation or to schedule an appointment, please contact Affinity Dental of La Mesa at (619) 697-2800 or visit the office at 8881 Fletcher Pkwy, Suite 325, La Mesa, CA 91942.

