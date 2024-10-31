Nexamotion Group Completes Its Third Acquisition Of The Year With City Auto Supply

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CLEVELAND, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexaMotion Group (NMG) is accelerating its national expansion plans by acquiring City Auto . The company has a total of three wholesale distributor locations: two in San Francisco, CA, and one in Honolulu, HI.

City Auto Supply was represented by Schwartz Advisors, and the terms were not disclosed.

City Auto Supply is a U.S. veteran-owned corporation founded in the San Francisco Bay Area in 1986. The company carries over 100,000 individual parts and is a leading distributor of automotive parts and supplies to the auto repair industry.

"An organization like NexaMotion Group is a great partner for City Auto Supply customers and team members. Our business is strategically aligned with NexaMotion Group and its leaders, and most importantly, we share the same values" said City Auto Supply owner Larry Chew. "NexaMotion Group and its subsidiaries are known for providing top-quality parts and exceptional service in the aftermarket industry."

Neil Sethi, President and CEO of NexaMotion Group, shares his excitement about the company's growth momentum: "This marks our fifth acquisition in the general repair space over the past 18 months, and we're just getting started. Our mission has always been to simplify complex vehicle repair, and with each acquisition, we strengthen our ability to serve customers more effectively. We're eager for what the future holds as we continue to expand and innovate."

About NexaMotion Group

NexaMotion Group's mission is to simplify complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving. NexaMotion Group helps automotive professionals shift into high gear with next-level solutions and innovation. Backed by 50 years at the forefront of the aftermarket industry, NexaMotion Group combines the power of strong connections and readily available supplies with over 125 locations. Learn more at .



