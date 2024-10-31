Is 2024'S Gold Rush Over?

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas releases commentary from Quasar Elizundia, Expert Research Strategist at Pepperstone.

"The price of has recorded its largest pullback since summer, with a drop of over 1.7% on Thursday, settling around $2,740 per ounce. This movement comes after the metal flirted with new record levels, surpassing $2,780 per ounce in the previous session. This pullback reflects the resistance gold faces after an extended rally and overbought levels.

One of the primary triggers behind these movements was the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index in the United States, showing more persistent underlying inflation than expected. Additionally, personal spending increased beyond expectations, reinforcing the notion of a resilient U.S. economy, which may complicate the Federal Reserve's efforts to justify aggressive rate cuts. This has led to profit-taking in gold, following a bullish sentiment partly fueled by concerns over a growing U.S. fiscal deficit.

It is important to note that the political context will also play a crucial role. I maintain the view that a possible Donald Trump victory in the 2024 elections could add additional inflationary pressures due to his policies focused on tariffs and mass deportations. While this could favor gold by generating global uncertainty, it could also strengthen the U.S. dollar, limiting the precious metal's appreciation potential.

In the short term, gold will likely face significant resistance around $2,700 per ounce, as discussed in previous weeks. The overbought conditions and a less favorable economic backdrop suggest that maintaining these levels could be challenging. However, central bank demand and global uncertainty remain factors that could support the metal against further substantial declines.

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.