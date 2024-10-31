How Veolia Supports Biodiversity In North America

(MENAFN- 3BL) Veolia North America Sustainability Report 2024

Biodiversity is vital to the proper functioning of ecosystems - for crop pollination, soil fertilization, oxygen production, food, medicines and more life-sustaining processes. We strive to lessen or reverse human impacts on the environment. At many of our sites, we work to reverse the impacts of industrial development on biodiversity through targeted projects that improve the habitats of and animals that share these spaces.

We implement comprehensive management systems to protect sensitive sites near our operations and regenerate ecosystems. Globally, Veolia Group is committed to the Act4nature initiative and has established a consistent global assessment and managing process for biodiversity, which we have also adopted in North America.

As part of this commitment, we identified 10 priority biodiversity sites across the U.S., conducted ecological assessments and developed management plans to protect them. By the close of 2023, we implemented an average of 82% of the actions detailed in our management plans - and work continues.

Our ecological management plans address a variety of important biodiversity issues at these sites, including:



Protecting endangered species

Planting native species

Controlling or removing invasive species

Reducing light pollution

Complying with discharge regulations

Eliminating or reducing pesticide use

Taking steps to reduce carbon footprints

Conducting ecological impact

Studies for future site development Implementing education and awareness projects

Continue reading the full report