UK Consumer Trends During The Olympics & Paralympics 2024
Date
10/31/2024 1:01:53 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Occasions Series: UK olympics & Paralympics 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Olympics & Paralympics 2024 report forms part of the Retail Occasions series, and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of British consumers during the Olympics and Paralympics. The report analyses the market, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the retail sector during the Olympics and Paralympics, offering insights into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of British consumers during the Olympics and Paralympics. This report aims to serve as a valuable resource for retail businesses, investors and other stakeholders interested in the effects of the Olympics and Paralympics on the UK retail landscape.
Report Scope
Food & drink was the most popular category bought for the Olympics & Paralympics in 2024 Tesco was the leading retailer among consumers shopping for the Olympics/Paralympics Over half of consumers started shopping for the Olympics/Paralympics just before the event.
Reasons to Buy
Understand what key demographics were the most interested in watching/spending on the Olympics and the Paralympics Find out which retailers were the most popular among consumers shopping for the Olympics/Paralympics Discover how consumer buying dynamics varied across various sectors for both the Olympics and the Paralympics
Company Coverage:
Aldi Amazon ASDA JD Sports Lidl Marks & Spencer Morrisons Primark Sainsbury's Tesco
Key Topics Covered:
Consumer attitudes Category breakdown
List of Tables
Average spend on food & drink, 2024 Average spend on clothing & footwear, 2024 Average spend on items for viewing the event at home, 2024 Average spend on decorations, 2024 Average spend on merchandise, 2024
List of Figures
Olympic/Paralympic viewing penetration (by demographic & region), 2024 Olympic/Paralympic viewing penetration breakdown (by demographic & region), 2024 Overall shopper penetration, 2024 Olympics shopper penetration, 2024 Paralympic shopper penetration, 2024 Financial spending, 2024 Spend timing, 2024 Olympic/Paralympic activities, 2024 Top 10 retailer usage, 2024 Retailer selection, 2024 Olympic/Paralympic statements, 2024 Food & drink penetration, 2024 Clothing & footwear penetration, 2024 Items for viewing the event at home penetration, 2024 Decorations penetration, 2024 Merchandise penetration, 2024
For more information about this report visit
