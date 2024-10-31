UK Consumer Trends During The Olympics & Paralympics 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Occasions Series: UK & Paralympics 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Olympics & Paralympics 2024 report forms part of the Retail Occasions series, and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of British consumers during the Olympics and Paralympics. The report analyses the market, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the retail sector during the Olympics and Paralympics, offering insights into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of British consumers during the Olympics and Paralympics. This report aims to serve as a valuable resource for retail businesses, investors and other stakeholders interested in the effects of the Olympics and Paralympics on the UK retail landscape.

Food & drink was the most popular category bought for the Olympics & Paralympics in 2024

Tesco was the leading retailer among consumers shopping for the Olympics/Paralympics Over half of consumers started shopping for the Olympics/Paralympics just before the event.

Understand what key demographics were the most interested in watching/spending on the Olympics and the Paralympics

Find out which retailers were the most popular among consumers shopping for the Olympics/Paralympics Discover how consumer buying dynamics varied across various sectors for both the Olympics and the Paralympics

Aldi

Amazon

ASDA

JD Sports

Lidl

Marks & Spencer

Morrisons

Primark

Sainsbury's Tesco

Consumer attitudes Category breakdown

