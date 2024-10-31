Realyse Launches Nationwide EPC Index, Revolutionizing UK Property Valuation And Rental Insights For EPC Upgrades

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

REalyse's new Nationwide EPC reveals property value and rental gains from EPC upgrades, guiding investors in sustainable, data-driven decisions.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- REalyse, a leading provider of advanced property data and analytics, is excited to announce the launch of its ground breaking Nationwide EPC Index within its GTM 4 Platform. This powerful new tool enables property professionals, investors, and policymakers to analyse and compare EPC (Energy Performance Certificate) ratings across the UK and make data-driven decisions that align with valuation increases, rental growth, and the UK's Net Zero goals.

As the property industry moves towards greater sustainability and efficiency, the Nationwide EPC Index consolidates comprehensive EPC ratings for properties across the UK, enabling users to gauge the financial impact of energy efficiency improvements. With the index, users can evaluate:

Property Valuation Increases: Predict how EPC upgrades can impact property values and understand the potential long-term financial returns associated with energy-efficient investments.

Rental Growth Potential: Estimate how rental values may rise with EPC upgrades, providing insights to help landlords and property managers maximize rental returns.

Optimal Locations for EPC Refurbishments: Identify prime locations for EPC refurbishments that support the UK's transition to Net Zero, ensuring energy efficiency investments are strategically aligned with environmental targets.

"REalyse' s Nationwide EPC Index empowers the industry with valuable insights into how energy performance impacts property values and rents," said Irakli Menabde, CO-CEO of REalyse. "By centralising and analysing this data, users can make informed decisions that support sustainable development, enhance property performance, and help achieve the UK's climate targets."

The Nationwide EPC Index represents a significant leap forward in how property stakeholders can leverage energy efficiency data. The tool is ideal for those seeking to make data-backed choices regarding property investment, portfolio management, and sustainable development.

