Chubb Enhances Leadership For Latin America Operations

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb (NYSE: CB ) today announced two appointments that enhance the company's leadership structure in Latin America.

Recognizing fast-moving developments and opportunities across the region, Chubb named Mario Romanelli as Regional President South America and Diego Sosa as Regional President Northern Latin America. Effective immediately, both Mario and Diego will report to Paul McNamee, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and President, Chubb Overseas General.

Romanelli will lead the regional office in Miami as well as Chubb's operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

Sosa will continue to lead Chubb's operations in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America and its business in Panama and Puerto Rico.

Commenting on the appointments, McNamee said, "I'm excited to announce the promotion of two of our most experienced, proven and accomplished leaders to accelerate the success we are experiencing across the region. Mario and Diego will empower us to continue advancing the full capabilities of Chubb, providing even greater focus and service quality for our commercial and consumer clients and partners."

Federico Spagnoli, who previously served as Regional President, Latin America, is leaving Chubb to pursue other opportunities.

