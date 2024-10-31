Vietnam Motorcycles Export Research Report 2024-2033: Major Markets Include Togo, Thailand, Italy, Japan, Indonesia, And Turkey

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Motorcycles Export Research Report 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vietnam's total motorcycle exports reached USD 1.052 billion in 2023, and from January to July 2024, the cumulative value of motorcycle exports from Vietnam have already approached USD 490 million. It is anticipated that Vietnam's motorcycle export value will continue to grow in the coming years.

Countries in the Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, and parts of Europe are becoming major markets for Vietnam's motorcycle exports. Among them, Thailand is Vietnam's largest export destination, followed by Italy, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia. In addition, countries such as Togo (the Togolese Republic), Turkey, and the Philippines are also emerging as important markets for Vietnam's motorcycle exports. As a flexible and economical means of transportation, motorcycles have a broad global market and application, particularly in developing countries and regions where they are favored for their affordability and convenience. Meanwhile, with the growing awareness of environment protection and advancements in technology, motorcycles using new energy, such as electric motorcycles and hybrid motorcycles, are gradually emerging. According to the analyst, Vietnam is one of the countries with the highest motorcycle ownership in the world, with over 45 million motorcycles, making motorcycles the primary mode of transportation for Vietnamese people in both daily commuting and work.



In recent years, Vietnam's motorcycle production and export have been steadily growing. The availability of inexpensive land, low labor costs, and the country's rapid economic development have attracted significant new investment in motorcycle manufacturing. According to the analyst, Vietnam's motorcycle manufacturers include both domestic and foreign-invested enterprises, primarily assembling complete vehicles from imported components, with some local production as well. The motorcycle manufacturing industry in Vietnam is mainly concentrated in regions such as Hai Phong, which boast comprehensive industrial infrastructure and convenient transportation networks, attracting substantial motorcycle manufacturers to invest and build factories. From 2021 to 2024, the primary export destinations for Vietnamese motorcycles have been Thailand, Togo (the Togolese Republic), and Italy. Major companies importing motorcycles from Vietnam include PIAGGIO & C SPA, PT PIAGGIO INDONESIA, and YAMAHA MOTOR CO LTD. The main exporters of Vietnamese motorcycles are international brands with manufacturing plants in Vietnam, including HONDA VIETNAM CO, PIAGGIO VIETNAM CO LTD, and YAMAHA MOTOR VIETNAM CO LTD.

Overall, Vietnam's motorcycle production and export are showing positive growth trends. At the same time, the Vietnamese government is actively promoting the transformation, upgrading, and internationalization of the manufacturing sector, which will provide more opportunities and support for Vietnam's motorcycle exports.

The analyst forecasts that, with the continuous development of the global motorcycle market and the transformation and upgrading of Vietnam's manufacturing industry, Vietnam's motorcycle production and export volumes are expected to maintain a steady growth trajectory.

Topics covered:

The Import and Export of Motorcycles in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Volume and Percentage Change of Motorcycles in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Value and Percentage Change of Motorcycles in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Volume and Percentage Change of Motorcycles in Vietnam (January-July 2024)

Total Export Value and Percentage Change of Motorcycles in Vietnam (January-July 2024)

Average Export Price of Motorcycles in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Top 10 Export Destinations for Vietnam Motorcycles and Their Import Volume

Top 10 Suppliers in the Export Market of Motorcycles in Vietnam and Their Export Volume

Top 10 Buyers in the Export Market of Motorcycles in Vietnam and Their Import Volume

How to Find International Distributors and End Users of Motorcycles in Vietnam

How Foreign Enterprises Enter the Motorcycles Export Market of Vietnam Forecast for the Export of Motorcycles in Vietnam (2024-2033) Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Vietnam



Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.3 Demographics of Vietnam

1.4 Domestic Market of Vietnam

1.5 Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Vietnam Motorcycles Export Market

2 Analysis of Motorcycles Exports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

2.1 Export Scale of Motorcycles in Vietnam

2.1.1 Export Value of Motorcycles in Vietnam

2.1.2 Export Prices of Motorcycles in Vietnam

2.1.3 Export Volume of Motorcycles in Vietnam

2.1.4 Export Dependency of Motorcycles in Vietnam

2.2 Major Destination for Motorcycles Exports in Vietnam

3 Analysis of Major Destination for Motorcycles Exports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

3.1 Thailand

3.1.1 Analysis of Vietnam's Motorcycles Export Value and Volume to Thailand

3.1.2 Analysis of Average Export Price

3.2 Togo (the Togolese Republic)

3.2.1 Analysis of Vietnam's Motorcycles Export Value and Volume to Togo

3.2.2 Analysis of Average Export Price

3.3 Italy

3.3.1 Analysis of Vietnam's Motorcycles Export Value and Volume to Italy

3.3.2 Analysis of Average Export Price

3.4 Japan

3.5 Indonesia

3.6 Turkey

4 Analysis of Major Buyer in the Export Market of Motorcycles in Vietnam (2021-2024)

4.1 PIAGGIO & C SPA

4.1.1 Company Introduction

4.1.2 Analysis of Motorcycles Imports from Vietnam

4.2 PT PIAGGIO INDONESIA

4.2.1 Company Introduction

4.2.2 Analysis of Motorcycles Imports from Vietnam

4.3 YAMAHA MOTOR CO LTD

4.3.1 Company Introduction

4.3.2 Analysis of Motorcycles Imports from Vietnam

5 Analysis of Major Suppliers in the Export Market of Motorcycles in Vietnam (2021-2024)

5.1 HONDA VIETNAM CO

5.1.1 Company Introduction

5.1.2 Analysis of Motorcycles Exports

5.2 PIAGGIO VIETNAM CO LTD

5.2.1 Company Introduction

5.2.2 Analysis of Motorcycles Exports

5.3 YAMAHA MOTOR VIETNAM CO LTD

5.3.1 Company Introduction

5.3.2 Analysis of Motorcycles Exports

6. Monthly Analysis of Motorcycles Exports in Vietnam from 2021 to 2024

6.1 Analysis of Monthly Export Value and Volume

6.2 Forecast of Monthly Average Export Prices

7. Key Factors Affecting Motorcycles Exports in Vietnam

7.1 Policy

7.1.1 Current Export Policies

7.1.2 Trend Predictions for Export Policies

7.2 Economic

7.2.1 Market Prices

7.2.2 Growth Trends of Motorcycles Production Capacity in Vietnam

7.3 Technology

8. Forecast for the Export of Motorcycles in Vietnam, 2024-2033

