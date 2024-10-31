“Champions Of Magic: Chasing The Unbelievable” To Launch 55-City North American Tour

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

“You HAVE to check them out! That was tremendous!” –Access Live

- Broadway WorldLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Following a decade touring the world as one of the most successful magic shows in history, the Champions Of Magic team are back with an explosive all new show featuring thrilling and mind-bending illusions. This is an incredible show for the whole family when it crisscrosses North America starting November 13 in Ottawa before visiting 55 cities in all for more than 100 performances through May 2025. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at href="" rel="external nofollow" c .Fusing their skills in grand scale magic, a flair for spectacle and undeniable showmanship, this interactive, high-energy show is sure to entertain the entire family. Combining their signature humor with groundbreaking magic, the world's only team of illusionists present a brand-new production unlike anything that has come before.The show described as“a magic show worthy of our video game & Instagram times” (Paper City Magazine Houston) has been experienced by over 500,000 guests. Now is a chance to see the original, interactive magic that has fans returning to see North America's biggest touring illusion show time and time again.“Champions Of Magic: Chasing The Unbelievable” showcases leading magicians and illusionists from the USA, UK, and Mexico who have captivated audiences worldwide and bring a unique blend of magic, creativity, and mastery that promises to leave audiences spellbound. The extraordinary cast includes:Don't miss a chance to catch some of the greatest magicians on the planet in a show that hopes to never fails to amaze. For tickets, tour dates, and more information, visit co.Note to media: Production photos are available here.

