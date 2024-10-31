Shura Council Speaker Meets Vietnam Prime Minister
Doha, Qatar: Speaker of the Shura Council HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim met Thursday with Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam HE Pham Minh Chinh who is visiting Qatar.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between Qatar and Vietnam and ways to support and develop them, especially in the parliamentary field. They also discussed a host of topics of mutual interest.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council HE Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti, a number of Their Excellencies members of the Shura Council, and Ambassador of Vietnam to Qatar HE Nguyen Huy Hiep.
