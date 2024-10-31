KORE To Report Third Quarter 2024 Results On November 13, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE Group Holdings, Inc .

(NYSE: KORE ) ("KORE" or the "Company"), the global pure-play Internet of Things ("IoT") hyperscaler, and provider of IoT Connectivity, Solutions and Analytics announced

that on November 13, 2024, following the U.S. closing it will release its results for the third quarter of 2024. KORE will host a live webcast, followed by a question-and-answer period the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss the financial results.

Date : November 13, 2024

Time : 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Webcast Event:

link

U.S. dial-in : (877) 407-3039

International dial-in : +1 (215) 268-9922

Conference ID : 13749781

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission-critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit .

KORE Investor Contact:

Vik Vijayvergiya

Vice President, IR and Corporate Development

[email protected]

+1-770-280-0324

KORE Media Contact:

Carla Deisenroth

Vice President, Strategy & Marketing

[email protected]

+1-248-982-2759

SOURCE KORE Group Holdings, Inc.

