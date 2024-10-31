Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 GMT
Date
10/31/2024 9:08:53 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
GAZA -- The death toll of the aggression launched by Israeli Occupation forces on northern Gaza Strip for 25 days surges to more than 1,200 Palestinians, say Gaza health authorities.
CAIRO -- Any possible fall for UNRWA would be catastrophic for global security and peace, says a Kuwaiti diplomat, addressing the urgent meeting of permanent representatives to the Arab League on the alarming situation in Palestine.
KUWAIT -- Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) signs a two-year strategic agreement with Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) to store four million barrels of oil in Ulsan, South Korea.
TOKYO -- Senior diplomats of Japan, the US and South Korea strongly condemn North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM)-class missile launch earlier in the day, the Japanese Foreign Ministry says.
NEW YORK -- A Ministerial Conference on the Human Dimension of Ukraine commences in Montreal, Canada, focusing on implementing the fourth point of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace formula, which seeks the release of prisoners and deportees. (end) mt
