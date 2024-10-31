Kuwait Defense Ministry Prepares For Possible Weather Difficulties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- The of Defense on Thursday held a coordination meeting for ranking officers to discuss preparedness and equipment of "Al-Wajeb" force.

The ministry said in a statement that the meeting was organized to unify efforts and ensure coordination with the various involved sectors so the forces would be fully ready to give a hand in sparing lives amid forecast weather fluctuations.

The meeting was attended by the director of the joint operations at the operations and planning authority, Staff Brigadier Salalh Al-Sallal, commander of the military police Staff Brig. Meshal Fahad Al-Sabah, representatives of concerned military and civil departments. (end)

