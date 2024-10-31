BYD exceeds Tesla in car sales for first time during Q3

(MENAFN) In a significant development within the automotive industry, Chinese automotive powerhouse BYD has surpassed its competitor Tesla in car sales for the first time during the third quarter of 2024. This achievement marks a pivotal moment for BYD as it establishes its dominance in the rapidly growing electric vehicle market. The company reported impressive revenues of 201.1 billion Chinese yuan, equivalent to approximately USD28.2 billion, for the period spanning from July to September. In comparison, Tesla's revenue for the same timeframe was lower at USD25.2 billion, highlighting BYD's strong performance.



The surge in BYD's sales was underscored by the delivery of over one million vehicles during the third quarter, with the company successfully delivering a total of 1.1 million units. In stark contrast, Tesla managed to sell around 470,000 units in the same period, illustrating a substantial gap between the two competitors. This shift in sales dynamics not only demonstrates BYD's growing influence in the electric vehicle sector but also reflects changing consumer preferences towards Chinese automotive offerings.



As BYD gains traction in the global automotive market, Western nations are responding to China's increasing automotive exports with protective measures. The European Commission has announced additional customs duties on electric vehicle imports from China, aiming to address concerns regarding competition and market fairness. Meanwhile, both the United States and Canada have introduced a stringent 100 percent tax on electric vehicle imports from China, signaling a concerted effort to protect their domestic industries from foreign competition.



These actions by Western countries underscore the intensifying competition in the electric vehicle market and the geopolitical tensions that accompany it. As BYD continues to expand its market share and solidify its position, the ongoing trade measures from the EU, US, and Canada may impact its growth trajectory. The automotive industry is poised for further evolution as both established and emerging players navigate these challenges in an increasingly competitive landscape.

