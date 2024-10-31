Albany NanoTech complex receives USD825 million in federal funding

(MENAFN) A semiconductor research facility in upstate New York, the Albany NanoTech complex, was recently chosen as one of three national technology centers and is set to receive up to USD825 million in federal funding. This support comes as part of a larger federal initiative aimed at strengthening the US semiconductor industry’s global competitiveness. The announcement was made by US Senator Chuck Schumer, highlighting the project’s significance for the industry and the broader American economy.



Federal officials selected the Albany NanoTech complex to serve as the national hub for research into extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, a highly advanced semiconductor technology critical for producing next-generation chips. According to Schumer, this new facility will house the most sophisticated chip-making equipment globally, facilitating collaborative research efforts between semiconductor industry professionals and academic researchers. “When you do the high-end research, which will be done here, and you can make the most advanced chips in the world, it ensures that our military and our companies maintain a competitive edge,” Schumer stated.



The establishment of the National Semiconductor Technology Center Extreme Ultraviolet Accelerator is slated to begin operations next year, with its creation linked to the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act. This act was enacted to foster high-tech job growth and strengthen the US against international competition, particularly from China. The Biden administration has set an ambitious target for the US to produce 20 percent of the world’s advanced chips, and the Albany center’s selection is a key step toward meeting this goal, promoting technological self-reliance in a critical industry.



The decision to place the EUV center in Albany also reflects a sustained effort by Schumer and other officials to make upstate New York a leading global hub for semiconductor research and manufacturing. In line with this vision, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a partnership with the semiconductor industry late last year to support the construction of this EUV Center, bolstering New York’s role in shaping the future of the semiconductor sector.

