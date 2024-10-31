Mustard Market Expected To Reach USD 10.7 Billion By 2032, Growing CAGR At 5.80% | Introspective Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mustard Size is Valued at USD 6.87 Billion in 2023 and is Projected to Reach USD 10.7 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 5.80% From 2024-2032.

United States, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mustard is a type of sauce created from the seeds of the mustard plant, a member of the Brassicaceae family. Mustard, famous for its zesty and spicy taste, is made by grinding mustard seeds and blending them with water, vinegar, or other fluids. Different levels of heat and flavor are offered by various seed types including yellow, brown, and black varieties. Mustard comes in various variations such as smooth, whole-grain, Dijon, and spicy brown, and is commonly utilized to add flavor to meats, sandwiches, and dressings. It possesses antimicrobial attributes and is low in calories, contributing to its widespread appeal as a food ingredient.

Introspective Market Research is excited to unveil its latest report, " Global Mustard Market " This in-depth analysis shows that the market, valued at USD 6.87 billion in 2023, is poised for substantial growth, expected to hit USD 10.7 billion by 2032. This growth trajectory aligns with a strong CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

The mustard industry, a vibrant part of the worldwide farming industry, has seen steady expansion due to rising consumer interest in its culinary and health advantages. Mustard seeds are highly valued for their adaptability and unique taste, playing a vital role in a range of culinary traditions, such as Indian and Western cuisines. The market's growth is being driven by the increasing understanding of the health benefits of mustard, such as its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

According to Information provided by the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited indicates that the oilseed crop is significant in global vegetable oil production, accounting for approximately 14%. NCDEX ranks mustard as one of the top three vegetable oil sources, after palm and soybean oil. India produces the most mustard in Asia, and mustard oil is the primary cooking oil in Indian cuisine. At the same time, the mustard cake without fat is used for animal feed and fertilizer. Anticipated significant market expansion is projected for mustard oil in the upcoming years because of the increasing utilization of mustard seeds across multiple sectors like food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, cosmetics, and others.

Mustard seed is also an excellent source of protein. The plant's seed is rich in fiber, erucic acid, palmitic acid, tocopherols, tocotrienols, carotene, oryzanol, squalene, and thiamine, as well as numerous minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and phytonutrients. This was due to the health benefits that the mustard carries with it, such as blocking microbial growth, promoting skin health, reduces inflammation. The consumer's consciousness towards the health benefits has tremendously dragged the per capita spending towards the mustard market.

India and China lead in mustard production and consumption, making the Asia-Pacific region dominant in the market. The market share of the region is directly influenced by the traditional use of mustard seeds in local dishes and the favorable climate. Moreover, the increasing fascination with gourmet cuisine and health-conscious dietary practices is having a significant impact on North America and Europe.

The market encounters many obstacles, including the effects of weather variations on seed output and rivalry from alternative herbs and seasonings. Moreover, the stability of the market may be compromised by price fluctuations resulting from supply chain disruptions. The mustard market is expected to see growth due to consumers' increasing interest in natural and organic ingredients and new product innovations. Businesses are investigating different ways to utilize mustard, including in functional foods and dietary supplements, to keep up with changing consumer needs.

Leading Factors Driving the Mustard Market:

Consuming with a focus on Health

An increased focus on health in consumption is pushing changes in the mustard market. Consumers are increasingly selecting mustard as it is a delicious, low-calorie condiment that aligns with their dietary goals. Mustard, especially with whole mustard seeds, is rich in antioxidants such as selenium and omega-3 fatty acids. These seeds are rich in minerals like magnesium and potassium, which enhance heart health and support muscle function. Mustard is a beneficial option for nutritious eating plans as it typically lacks added sugars, has low sodium levels, and is devoid of artificial preservatives, especially in organic or minimally processed forms, the increasing popularity of mustard herb & oil is due to their therapeutic advantages. Yellow Mustard sauce is more in demand than Dijon, Spicy/Brown, Honey mustard, and Horseradish because of its versatility in the food industry, being used in salads, mayonnaise, dips, and condiments like table mustard.

This sets it apart from many other condiments that often have higher levels of sugar or unhealthy fats. Furthermore, scientists are investigating the possible anti-inflammatory properties of mustard seeds to determine their impact on joint and digestive wellness. The increase in demand for healthy eating has led to a greater selection of mustards, including options with lower salt and all-natural ingredients. Various kinds of mustards are utilized in recipes across various regions globally. Brown mustard seeds can be found in the Himalayan valley. Additionally, white mustard seeds are utilized in Europe as well as in various Asian nations. The merging of the mustard industry with health-conscious food choices highlights a shift towards more thoughtful eating habits, with consumers prioritizing decisions that align with their health and wellness goals.

Growing Popularity of Natural and Organic Foods

Growing Popularity of Natural and Organic Foods is a significant driver of the growing need for the increasing desire for natural and organic foods is significantly affecting the mustard market, as consumers become more informed about health and sustainability. There is a rising focus on healthful and organic components causing a surge in demand for organic mustard, prompting manufacturers to make changes to their products. Consumers are increasingly seeking mustard options without synthetic additives and pesticides, following the overall trend of focusing on healthy eating. This shift can be seen most notably in millennials and Gen Z, who favour supporting brands that prioritize transparency in sourcing and production practices.

The organic mustard sector is expanding rapidly to meet the demands of a specialized market that prioritizes high standards and environmental impact, driven by the rising popularity of plant-focused eating habits that are driving growth in the mustard industry. People who care about their health prefer mustard for its versatility as a condiment, as well as its abundance of nutrients and antioxidants. The rising need for organic and natural products is significantly affecting the mustard industry. The growing interest in health, sustainability, and quality among consumers has caused a higher need for organic mustard, resulting in increased product innovation and expansion.

What are the Key Opportunities for the Mustard Market?

The mustard industry has great growth potential, especially as more consumers prioritize health and wellness. With the rising awareness of health, there is a growing need for wholesome and organic food choices. Mustard seeds and products like mustard oil are becoming more popular for their various health advantages, like their rich omega-3 fatty acids and abilities to reduce inflammation. The move towards clean eating offers mustard producers a chance to promote their products as healthier options to traditional cooking oils.

The increasing consumer interest in specialty mustards, such as gourmet and flavored varieties, is driven by the trend of culinary exploration. Producers can take advantage of this trend by introducing new and varied product offerings to appeal to bold consumers looking for distinctive taste options. with the increasing popularity of mustard in global culinary scenes, especially in places such as Asia and Europe, there is a substantial opportunity for the market to grow. Exporting mustard products to growing markets with increasing demand for tasty and nutritious condiments can boost sales and brand exposure.

Mustard producers can strategically position themselves in the competitive food market by concentrating on these opportunities, meeting the demands of health-conscious consumers, and benefitting from global trends. This strategic method not only aligns with changing consumer tastes but also encourages brand allegiance and boosts profits in the mustard industry.

What are the Key Challenges in Mustard Market?

The mustard sector faces numerous significant challenges that impact its growth and long-term viability. Reliance on weather is a key issue for growing mustard, as the climate greatly affects its growth; severe weather conditions like droughts or excessive rainfall can greatly affect the yield of the crops, it is challenging to manage pests and diseases in mustard plants, as they are susceptible to pests like aphids and diseases like downy mildew, necessitating effective prevention methods. The uncertainties stem from the volatile market prices, as the unforeseeable repercussions of mustard price changes impact farmers' earnings and output.

Inefficiencies in the supply chain can exacerbate these issues, leading to increased costs and complications in warehousing and transportation of goods. To maintain the demand for mustard oil, effective marketing strategies need to be implemented as customers are increasingly opting for healthier cooking oils. Producers encounter increased complexity from regulatory barriers concerning food safety and quality standards that they need to adhere to in order to remain competitive. Moreover, it is crucial to persist in research and advancement to improve various types of mustard seeds and boost effectiveness, as a shortage of funds can impede development. In conclusion, geopolitical problems in production regions can lead to interruptions in supply chains, making the market environment more complicated.

Backwoods Mustard Company (United States)

Woeber Mustard Manufacturing Company (United States)

H.J. Heinz Company (United States)

McCormick Foods (United States)

Unilever (United Kingdom/Netherlands)

Conagra Brands (United States)

Cargill (United States)

Adani Wilmar Limited (India),

Mustard and Co. (New Zealand) Sun Impex (India) and Other Active Players

In June 2023, Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL), one of the largest foods FMCG companies in India, unveiled a new TV commercial for its King's Kachi Ghani pure mustard oil. The objective of this TVC is to emphasize the exceptional pungency and purity of the product, highlighting its distinct flavour.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Form

The mustard industry is varied and constantly changing, known for its different forms such as seed, flour, oil, and paste. The inherent shape of mustard seeds plays a crucial role in both industrial uses and cooking preparations. They play a vital role in making sauces and condiments in many different cuisines. The seeds can be crushed into a fine powder, often added as a spice in many dishes because of their strong taste. Mustard oil's strong taste and high smoke point have made it a popular ingredient in Indian and Asian cooking. The beauty and medical sectors also make use of it because of its antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids. Individuals acknowledge the oil for its perceived health advantages, specifically its anti-inflammatory characteristics.

Another type of mustard paste is commonly used in cooking because of its ability to enhance flavors and smooth texture in culinary dishes. Cooks often utilize it as a base for sauces, toppings, and flavorings. Mustard paste is extensively utilized in worldwide cuisine due to its versatility, the mustard market's division based on form - including seed, powder, oil, and paste - demonstrates its important function and wide range of uses in industrial and culinary arenas. Different functions of each form and varied consumer preferences drive growth and innovation in the market.

By Distribution Channel

Different distribution channels are causing shifts in trends within the mustard industry. E-commerce has seen significant expansion as a main avenue , offering customers various choices. E-commerce websites enable customers to buy mustard items directly from producers or speciality shops, often at competitive rates and with easy access to detailed product information and customer reviews. The rise of smartphones and internet availability has sped up this shift, making online shopping more attractive and convenient.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets remain essential in distributing mustard by offering a wide variety of brands and types, ensuring customers have an engaging shopping experience. Many large retail stores have specific areas for condiments such as mustard to meet the diverse tastes of customers. Having mustard in stores is crucial for maintaining consumer confidence, ensuring quality products, and establishing trusted retail outlets. Customers needing quick, convenient shopping rely on supermarkets and convenience stores. These stores play a vital role in everyday shopping because they often stock well-known mustard brands. Due to its convenient accessibility, mustard can be bought on a whim or regularly from these tiny neighbourhood shops.

Speciality food stores and farmers' markets add to the variety of products found in the market. A lot of these businesses offer handcrafted or organic mustard options to attract health-conscious consumers and specific demographics. These outlets boost the attractiveness of the market and meet the unique preferences of customers by providing unique choices rarely found in traditional physical stores.

By Region

The Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing mustard market. The region is elevating due to the rising demand for mustard by consumers. countries like China and India play a significant role in mustard production in the region. According to the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA), India's mustard production is likely to top a record 12 million tonnes in 2023-24. The use of mustard differs depending on the country and its location. In India, mustard is mainly used for making mustard oil and spices for cooking, while in China, people also eat mustard leaves in salads, smoothies, soups, and stews, as well as seasoned and roasted as a side dish for various dishes. One main driver of the market is the growing recognition of the health advantages associated with consuming mustard and mustard-based products.

The Asia-Pacific mustard market benefits from both local consumption and export opportunities. Countries like India play a crucial role in the production and exportation of mustard seeds, making them important contributors to the worldwide supply chain. This has led to a strong market, thanks to advancements in agricultural technology and increased production improving quality and quantity. The increasing acknowledgement of the health advantages of mustard oil, including its rich omega-3 content and antioxidant properties, is boosting its popularity. The mustard market is experiencing growth due to consumers' growing interest in health, prompting a move towards more nutritious cooking oils. the Asia-Pacific region plays a key role in the worldwide mustard industry because of the increasing desire for mustard in local and global markets, along with the economic advancement of the region.

