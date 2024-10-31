Musk claims Wikipedia is ‘broken’

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, the owner of X and Tesla, expressed his discontent with Wikipedia on Tuesday, labeling the as "broken." His remarks came in response to allegations that the encyclopedia features entries that characterize Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump as a "fascist." Musk’s criticism is particularly significant given his recent endorsement of Trump as the November election approaches.



Musk drew attention to a specific article titled “Wikipedia Editors Officially Deem Trump a Fascist,” authored by American writer Ashley Rindsberg, published on Pirate Wires. This article scrutinizes various Wikipedia pages, including entries on "Trumpism," "Racial views of Donald Trump," and "Donald Trump and fascism." Notably, Rindsberg pointed out that the Wikipedia page titled "Donald Trump and fascism" was created on the same day The Guardian released a lengthy essay titled "Is Donald Trump a Fascist?" which shares many of the same themes and arguments.



The contentious "Donald Trump and fascism" page includes sharp accusations against Trump, drawing parallels between the January 6 Capitol riot—instigated by Trump supporters—and the Beer Hall Putsch, a failed coup led by Adolf Hitler in 1923. Rindsberg further criticized the “Trumpism” page, arguing that it describes Trump's ideology as having "significant authoritarian leanings," labeling it as "national-populist" and "neo-nationalist." He highlighted a contradiction in the sourcing of this characterization, as some of the key quotations in the article are attributed to the late sociologist Richard Lachmann, who was characterized as a "committed leftist" and "an anti-imperialist."



In his commentary on Rindsberg's article, Musk asserted, “Wikipedia is broken.” He has previously accused the platform of being influenced by far-left activists, urging the public to refrain from donating to the site. This controversy raises important questions about the neutrality and reliability of Wikipedia as a source of information, especially in politically charged contexts.



As the debate surrounding Wikipedia’s editorial practices intensifies, it reflects broader societal divisions regarding the representation of political figures and ideologies. Musk's criticisms highlight ongoing concerns over the influence of bias in information dissemination and the challenges of maintaining objectivity in public discourse, particularly in an era of heightened political polarization.

