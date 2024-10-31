Prime Minister Holds Official Talks With Prime Minister Of Vietnam

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, held an official session of talks today with HE Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, and discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest. The Prime Minister and the Vietnamese counterpart witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of sports between the governments of the two countries, a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of diplomatic training and education between the Diplomatic Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Vietnam, a protocol between the governments of the two countries amending an agreement on air transport signed in 2009, and a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the legal field between the Ministries of Justice in the two countries.

An official reception ceremony was held for the Vietnamese Prime Minister upon his arrival at the Amiri Diwan.