North Korea's Military Already In Donetsk - CCD

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) North Korea's military is already present in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular in Donetsk.

This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) Andriy Kovalenko on television, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, these have not yet participated in the war, because they are engineer troops. But they will be used soon.

“These North Korean soldiers will be in Russian uniforms, with Russian documents, mixed with Kalmyks and Buryats, and try to prove that they are DPRK military. The Russians are counting on this,” Kovalenko emphasized.

“At least we are aware of such plans of the enemy to do so, first in the Donetsk sector,” he said.

Kovalenko noted that after the“run-in” they will be deployed in other areas.

Even withsupport, Russia not to prevail in Ukraine - Austin

“10-12,000 DPRK troops in one direction will help withdraw Russians from that direction and throw them to the east, in particular to Kharkiv region. Therefore, the threat from the DPRK military should not be underestimated, he added.

As reported, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in November, 11,000 DPRK military personnel will be ready to be used in battles on the side of the Russian Federation, and they are currently training at training grounds in Russia.

Photo: Getty Images