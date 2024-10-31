Russians Attacked Kherson With Drone - One Wounded
Date
10/31/2024 7:12:14 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, Russians attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson with a UAV, a 33-year-old man was wounded.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration .
“In the morning, the enemy attacked the Shipyard district of Kherson with a UAV,” the report says.
As noted, a 33-year-old man sustained an explosive injury as a result of the enemy attack.
Read also:
Invaders shell medical facility in Bilozerka in Kherson
region
The victim went to the hospital on his own. He is being provided with the necessary medical care.
As Ukrinform reported, Russians fired from a drone at the suburb of Kherson - the village of Antonivka, a 77-year-old woman was wo unded.
MENAFN31102024000193011044ID1108837419
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.