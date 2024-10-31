Russians Attacked Kherson With Drone - One Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, Russians attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson with a UAV, a 33-year-old man was wounded.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration .

“In the morning, the enemy attacked the Shipyard district of Kherson with a UAV,” the report says.

As noted, a 33-year-old man sustained an explosive injury as a result of the enemy attack.

Invaders shell medical facility in Bilozerka inregion

The victim went to the hospital on his own. He is being provided with the necessary medical care.

As Ukrinform reported, Russians fired from a drone at the suburb of Kherson - the village of Antonivka, a 77-year-old woman was wo unded.