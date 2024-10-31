Blockade: Cuba Wins At UN, The US Is Isolated Again

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 31 (NNN-PRENSA LATINA) - The United States struck a discordant note at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, when the international community once again voted against the blockade that Washington has imposed on Cuba for more than six decades.

The representative of the Joe Biden administration at the UN showed a deafness that almost seems congenital. It is not possible to ignore the overwhelming vote of 187 countries in favor of the on the necessity to end the economic, commercial and blockade of the United States against Cuba.

In order to justify the unjustifiable, the diplomat repeated the worn-out argument of human rights violations to maintain the unilateral siege that Washington enforces, in any case the main disrespect for those rights.

As always, the United States was isolated, along with its inseparable ally, Israel (and one abstention from Moldova) in this exercise that is now being repeated for the thirty-second time.

Elena Freyre, president of the PazAmor organization, told Prensa Latina over the telephone from Tampa, Florida,“I was not surprised by this vote, I expected it. This reaffirmed my conviction that the rest of the world is with Cuba and that the United States remains alone in its purpose of condemnation.”

Furthermore,“since I have lived in this country, from what I have seen, I do not know how they dare target another country on the issue of human rights,” Freyre, a Cuban emigrant, added.

Cheryl LaBash, co-president of the National Network of Solidarity with Cuba, said from Detroit, Michigan, that“the speech by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez was excellent, but that of the United States was despicable.

“Cuba refuted the lies of the American spokesman one by one,” said the activist, who added that“there was a quote from leader Fidel Castro that resonated with me and pointed out the role that the people of the United States will play in the final victory over the blockade.”

LaBash recalled“the 117 resolutions of elected officials and unions that represent millions of people in this country that show that we are working to fulfill Fidel's words.”

During the session at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, many speakers exalted Cuba's prestige, which goes beyond its geographical smallness to show us the moral giant.

“The Cuban people remain upright on their dignity,”“I bring a clear, unequivocal, forceful message,”“the Cuban people resist,”“it is a situation in which we cannot stand idly by,” are random phrases taken by the reporter from the speeches of representatives of Latin America and Africa.

The United States claims to be“on the side of the Cuban people,” but as an old melody goes,“you have a somewhat strange way of loving.” - NNN-PRENSA LATINA