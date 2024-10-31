Meta’S A.I.-Driven Surge: Record Profits And Future Prospects

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Meta, the tech giant behind Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has reported impressive results for the third quarter of 2024. The company's net soared to $15.69 billion, marking a substantial 35.5% increase from the same period in 2023.



This remarkable growth surpassed expectations, with per share reaching $6.03, well above the anticipated $5.21. Meta's revenue also saw a significant boost, climbing 18.9% to $40.59 billion.



The company's operating profit hit $17.35 billion, representing a 43% margin and a 26.2% year-over-year increase. These figures underscore Meta 's strong performance in a competitive tech landscape.



CEO Mark Zuckerberg attributed this success to advancements in artificial intelligence across Meta's platforms. The integration of Meta AI and the generative AI Llama have played crucial roles in driving these positive outcomes.



Meta's advertising division continued to thrive, generating $39.88 billion, an 18.5% increase from the previous year. This growth highlights the company's dominance in the digital advertising space.







However, the Reality Labs division, focused on metaverse technologies, reported mixed results. While its revenue grew by 28.6% to $270 million, it still faced an operational loss of $4.43 billion.



Looking ahead, Meta projects fourth-quarter revenue between $45 billion and $48 billion. The company has also adjusted its total expense expectations for the year to $96-$98 billion, lower than previously forecasted.



Meta anticipates increased operational losses in Reality Labs due to ongoing product development and AI ecosystem expansion efforts. This investment strategy reflects the company's commitment to long-term innovation.



These results demonstrate Meta's resilience and adaptability in a rapidly evolving tech industry. The company's focus on AI-driven growth and strategic investments positions it for continued success in the coming years.

