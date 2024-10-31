Israeli military escalates its airstrikes

(MENAFN) Since early yesterday morning, the Israeli military has escalated its airstrikes, targeting various locations throughout Lebanon. The situation intensified when a Lebanese drone crashed, damaging a factory in Nahariya. In response, Hezbollah announced that it had launched on Israeli military gatherings and installations.



In his first address as Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Naim Qassem emphasized the party's resilience against Israeli aggression. He reaffirmed Hezbollah's dedication to supporting Gaza during this ongoing conflict.



Qassem articulated that his leadership would continue the legacy of the late Hassan Nasrallah, the former head of the party, upholding its political, military, social, and cultural initiatives. He remarked, "We will continue to implement the war plan he developed with the resistance leadership," signaling a firm commitment to the established strategies of the organization.



While recognizing the gravity of the Israeli strikes, Qassem expressed optimism about Hezbollah's ability to rebound, highlighting the accomplishments and victories achieved by its members on the ground. He reiterated that the Lebanese resistance is primarily focused on liberating their land and confronting occupation and expansionist policies, emphasizing that it was the resistance—rather than international resolutions—that ultimately expelled Israeli forces from Lebanon.



Addressing the situation in Gaza, Qassem framed support for the territory as a moral imperative in light of Israel's broader threats to regional stability. He stated, "Gaza has the right to support, and everyone should support it," underlining the importance of collective action. He further asserted that Hezbollah's support for Gaza disrupted Israeli strategic plans, declaring, "With resistance, we thwart Israel's project, which does not need justifications."



As the conflict continues, Hezbollah's leadership demonstrates a strong commitment to reinforcing its role in opposing Israeli actions, with a pronounced focus on solidarity with Gaza and a readiness to confront perceived threats in the region.

