KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up To USD 71.92 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price rose by 78 cents to USD 71.92 per barrel on Wednesday, compared with USD 71.14 pb on Tuesday, Kuwait Corporation (KPC) said on Thursday.

Globally, went up by USD 1.43 to USD 72.55 pb, and West Texas Intermediate crude rose by USD 1.4 to USD 68.61 pb.

The U.S. Information Administration (EIA), which is responsible for the U.S. government's energy policy, announced on Wednesday that U.S. inventories fell to their lowest level in two years last week due to increased demand.

It added that crude imports from Saudi Arabia dropped to their lowest level since 2021 last, and imports from Canada, Iraq, Colombia and Brazil went down in the same week. (end)

