Israeli Occupation Attacks On Refugee Camp In West Bank Kill Three

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Palestinian said Thursday that three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack on a refugee camp in the city of Tulkarm in the West Bank.

The ministry said, in a press statement, that two Palestinians were killed this morning as a result of an Israeli drone bombing the square of Nour Shams camp in the city of Tulkarm in the West Bank, which led to the death toll rising to three people since Wednesday evening.

Local sources explained that Abdulaziz Abu Saman and Ahmad Fahmawi, who died today, are from the camp.

Hussam Malah, also from Tulkarm camp, was shot on Wednesday evening by a special force from the occupation forces that stormed the camp in a vehicle bearing a Palestinian license plate. (end)

nq









MENAFN31102024000071011013ID1108836986