Brazil Cuts Amazon Deforestation by 30% in 2024

Brazil has made remarkable progress in curbing deforestation in the Amazon rainforest. Environment Minister Marina Silva announced a 30% decrease in deforestation this year, following a 50% reduction in the previous year. Silva shared this information during COP 16 in Colombia, highlighting Brazil's commitment to environmental preservation.



The country has leveraged its G2 leadership to emphasize the urgent need for global action in protecting natural resources. A key initiative is the "Tropical Forests Forever" mechanism, which aims to provide ongoing support to countries preserving their tropical forests. This program has already gained support from Germany, Colombia, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, and Norway.



Brazil has also launched other ambitious projects. The National Plan for Native Vegetation Recovery targets 12 million hectares for restoration. The Amazon Protected Areas Program now focuses on integrating local communities socioeconomically.







Silva stressed the importance of advancing international negotiations on the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. She called for restructuring global financing and increasing involvement of indigenous peoples and traditional communities in decision-making processes.

Other initiatives include the development of a National Biodiversity Strategy, set to be finalized by year-end. Silva emphasized the need for a fair and equitable sharing of benefits derived from genetic heritage use.



Despite these positive steps, challenges remain. Silva expressed hope that collective efforts based on justice, equity, and cooperation would encourage those still hesitant to act with the required urgency.



Brazil's progress in reducing Amazon deforestation underscores the importance of international cooperation in addressing global environmental challenges. The country's initiatives demonstrate a commitment to balancing environmental preservation with socioeconomic development, paving the way for a more sustainable future.

