Trudeau Calls For Doubling Down Efforts To Help Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is trying to wear down Ukraine's forces by causing war fatigue among Kyiv's international partners, which further proves the need to strengthen support for Kyiv.

That's according to Canada's Prime Justin Trudeau, who spoke in Montreal at the ministerial on the human dimension of the Peace Formula.

"In these challenging times – and make no mistake, every democracy in the world is now facing challenging times – it would be convenient (and certainly some say) that we have our own problems at home, we can't keep our support for Ukraine. But that's exactly what the Kremlin wants. They have a long view of history. They have no issue sending thousands of their citizens to die while waiting us out. That's why we must all double down," Trudeau said.

He emphasized that for Putin, the invasion of Ukraine was "mistake after mistake after mistake".

"Because there is certainly one thing he did not account for: the strength, resilience and courage of the Ukrainian people. After nearly a thousand days your resolve has never been stronger. Your belief in free, democratic, secure and proud Ukraine is unwavering and the coming victory will be yours it will be all of ours," Trudeau is convinced.

As reported, a two-day thematic conference on the fourth point of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, the Release of prisoners of war and deportees, kicked off in Montreal on Wednesday. Representatives from nearly 70 countries and international organizations are taking part in the event, jointly organized by Canada and Norway as co-chairs of the working group on the implementation of the said formula point. It is expected that a joint communique will be adopted at the conference.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland