Ukraine Presents Roadmap For Opening Airspace Amid Martial Law

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) With the support of the Embassy of the United States in Ukraine and in cooperation with the Ukrainian State Administration, Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise (UkSATSE), the Air Force Command, and the directors of international airports, the Ukrainian Communities and Territories Development has presented a roadmap for opening Ukraine's airspace amid martial law.

The relevant statement was made by the ministry's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Ukrainian Deputy Prime for Restoration - Communities and Territories Development Minister Oleksiy Kuleba, maintaining the aviation infrastructure is a strategic objective.

“This is the first expert discussion, which, as we expect, will help to move forward in creating the conditions for opening up the airspace. Amid the war, it is our strategic objective to maintain the aviation infrastructure and competent personnel, so that we can resume civilian flights as quickly as possible, when the time comes,” Kuleba emphasized.

In his words, it is a challenging matter with regard to both security and interaction with all stakeholders. Therefore, the Ukrainian side supports platforms, where a joint plan is being developed in cooperation with relevant foreign regulators, airlines, insurance companies, airports, and the military.

Economic Counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine Mary Elizabeth Madden noted the importance of supporting Ukraine's efforts to resume civilian flights. In this regard, she confirmed the willingness of the United States to provide expert and technical assistance.

At the conference, Ukrainian Communities and Territories Development Deputy Minister Serhiy Derkach presented a step-by-step plan and requirements to partially open the airspace. The Ukrainian State Aviation Administration prepared a risk assessment for civil aviation.

The event took place in Warsaw, bringing together about 100 aviation industry representatives, such as the corresponding regulators of the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States, the leadership of Ukrainian and foreign airlines, which used to operate flights in Ukraine, as well as insurance and leasing companies, and aircraft manufacturers.

A reminder that the actual resumption of flights requires the opening of the airspace as a mandatory condition. Currently, Ukraine's airspace is remaining closed due to martial law.

Photo: Ukrainian Communities and Territories Development Ministry