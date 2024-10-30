Members Of 20Th Senate Take Oath Of Office

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Members of the newly appointed Senate took the oath of office on Wednesday, marking the beginning of their legislative duties.

The session inaugurated the 20th Senate since Jordan adopted its bicameral parliamentary system in 1947, comprising 69 members-half the size of the Lower House, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

According to Article 80 of the Constitution, members of both chambers of the Parliament must take the oath before assuming their official duties, pledging allegiance to the King and the nation, committing to uphold the Constitution, and promising to perform their duties diligently.

Senate President Faisal Fayez expressed his gratitude for the continued confidence placed in him by His Majesty King Abdullah, reviewing the prevailing conditions in the region, and highlighting the economic, political, and social challenges facing the Kingdom.

On regional issues, Fayez reiterated His Majesty's steadfast support for Arab causes, particularly the Palestinian cause.

The session was opened by Secretary General of the Senate Ali Ziyoud, who read the Royal decrees dissolving the previous Senate, forming a new one, and appointing Fayez as its president, effective October 24.