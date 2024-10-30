Hassan Emphasises Governors' Role In Enhancing Development, Citizen Communication

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Jafar Hassan met on Wednesday with governors at the of Interior, emphasising their developmental role and the need to maintaining open communication with citizens.

During the meeting attended by Interior Minister Mazen Faraya, Hassan highlighted the importance of coordinating with official institutions to ensure the effective delivery of services and projects, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The prime minister also commended the governors for their contributions to serving citizens, upholding the rule of law, and fostering investment within their respective governorates.

Hassan also stressed the need to institutionalise executive councils in the governorates to enhance coordination and integration among various institutions.

“It is our duty to serve the citizens and to deliver on our commitments without delay,” Hassan said.

The prime minister also underscored the significance of field follow-up visits in assessing the outcomes of Cabinet sessions, which began in Karak and will extend to other provinces.

Citing the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah, Hassan noted the importance of the governors' developmental roles, highlighting the government's initiative to hold monthly Cabinet sessions in the governorates aiming at establishing a clear developmental vision for each region.

Addressing the pressing issue of drug abuse, the prime minister said,“The law must be strictly enforced, as this is a crucial matter.”

He also stressed the need for engagement with local communities to proactively raise awareness about the dangers of drugs and to facilitate solutions.

Faraya provided an overview of the ministry's core functions, which focus on security, administration, and development.

He also reviewed key achievements in these areas, including facilitating residency procedures for investors, tourists, and those seeking medical treatment, in line with the ministry's follow-up on the prime minister's discussions with health unions and relevant authorities.