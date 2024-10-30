Zulal Wellness Resort Gets New GM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Chiva-Som International Resorts, a pioneering brand in transformative wellness globally, has appointed Ammar Samad as the general manager of Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som in Qatar, a statement said.

A seasoned hospitality professional with more than 20 years of experience, Samad brings a wealth of knowledge, leadership, and passion to the helm of Zulal Wellness Resort, underscoring its commitment to holistic wellness and exceptional guest experiences.

In his previous roles, Samad led end-to-end operations, ensuring exceptional guest experiences and optimal profitability, while overseeing the successful opening and management of multiple properties of some of the most well-known hotel groups in Doha. His expertise in managing spa and recreation facilities has further solidified his leadership in both the hospitality and wellness industries.

Raised in the US, Samad has a global outlook on hospitality. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and marketing from La Roche College, followed by further studies at Georgetown University.

“Wellness is more than a professional focus for me; it's a lifestyle,” Samad said. He was particularly drawn to Chiva-Som's core values: putting people first-both guests and employees-and embracing wellness as a shared commitment, not just a tagline.

His belief that wellness is integral to overall wellbeing drives his leadership approach and aligns perfectly with the resort's holistic offerings, combining Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with modern health principles.

Krip Rojanastien, chairman and CEO of Chiva-Som, said:“Ammar's leadership, dedication to wellness, and deep understanding of the region make him the perfect fit for Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som.”

MENAFN30102024000067011011ID1108836141