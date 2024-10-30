Minister Chairs Referendum Committee Meeting
Date
10/30/2024 11:00:49 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani chaired the first meeting of the general referendum committee on the proposed draft constitutional amendments.
The meeting discussed the legal frameworks and regulatory procedures for the preparation for the referendum from various aspects and the essential logistical means that streamline Qataris' voting on the proposed draft constitutional amendments.
