Biorational Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends,And Drivers For 2024-2033

The biorational market is projected to grow from $3.9 billion in 2023 to $4.56 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to heightened awareness of environmental concerns, the negative effects of chemical pesticides, and the adoption of eco-friendly agricultural practices.

What Is TheEstimated Market Size Of The Global Biorational MarketAnd Its Annual Growth Rate?

The biorational market is expected to reach $8.37 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to regulatory support, a strong push for organic farming, and the desire to reduce chemical residues in food.

Growth Driver OfThe Biorational Market

The growing adoption of integrated pest management (IPM) is driving the demand for biorational products in the future. IPM is a sustainable approach to managing pests that involves using the optimal combination of cultural, biological, and chemical measures tailored to specific situations, including the appropriate use of plant biotechnology. The intensive use of biorational products for managing insect pests has contributed to their rising popularity. The Government of India has embraced integrated pest management as a key strategy in the Crop Production Programme for effective plant protection.

Who Are TheLeading Competitors In The Biorational Market Share?

Key players in the market include Isagro S. p. A., Summit Chemical Company, Gowan Company LLC, BASF SE, Suterra LLC, McLaughlin Gormley King Company, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Biological Control Products LLC, Russell IPM Ltd., Valent BioSciences LLC, Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, Certis USA LLC, BioWorks Inc., Koppert Biological Systems B. V., Vestaron Corporation, Andermatt Group AG, AgBiTech Pty Ltd., e-nema GmbH, Novozymes A/S, Nufarm Limited, OHP Inc., SipcamAgro USA Inc., Verdera Oy, STK Bio-ag Technologies, Cedar Chemicals LLC, Pherobank BV, Exosect Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., AgriSense-BCS Ltd.

What Are TheDominant Trends In Biorational Market Growth?

Leading companies in the biorational market are focusing on developing innovative products like Promalin to boost their revenues. Promalin is a plant growth regulator (PGR) that consists of natural or synthetic chemicals used to control and influence the growth and development of plants.

How Is TheGlobal BiorationalMarket Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Botanicals, Semiochemicals, Other Product Types

2) By Formulation: Liquid, Dry

3) By Crop Type: Cereals and Grains, Fruits and Vegetables, Other Crop Types

4) By Application: Agriculture, Aquaculture, Structural Pest Control, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading TheBiorationalMarket

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Biorational Market Definition

Biorational refers to the concept that effective insect pest control can be achieved using synthetic or natural substances that are low in toxicity to non-target organisms (such as humans, animals, and beneficial insects) and the environment. Biorational products include biopesticides and non-pesticide solutions that can be used to manage crop stress, enhance plant physiology, limit root growth, address post-harvest issues, or serve as alternative control agents to conventional pesticides and antimicrobials.

