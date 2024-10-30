Att., Corrected Rpt -- To Fix Lead Para.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Newsdesk



Death toll from Spain flash floods tops 95



MADRID, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The death toll from flash flooding in eastern Spain rose further to 95 as search for scores of missing people continues.

Valencia province accounted for 92 deaths, followed by Castile-La Mancha - two, and Malaga - one fatality, the state-run TV station reported on Wednesday evening.

Spain is reeling from the worst storms in a century which prompted the authorities to declare a three-day national mourning and put the emergency services on maximum alert. (pickup previous)

