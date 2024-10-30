Flottweg's Sorticanter® Featured At 2024 NORA Conference And Trade Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The centrifugal force generated enables the Sorticanter® to separate different types of plastic from each other. This enables operators to achieve the highest possible purity of plastics.

Flottweg's innovative centrifuge supports sustainable plastic recycling solutions

CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Flottweg, a global leader in mechanical separation , will showcase its cutting-edge Sorticanter® at the 2024 NORA and Trade Show, taking place from November 13-16, 2024, at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort in Coronado, California. The NORA event brings together professionals and businesses from the recycling industry, focusing on the recovery and recycling of used products.

Flottweg's Sorticanter® is specifically designed for the efficient separation of plastics in recycling processes. With plastic waste continuing to pose a major environmental challenge, the Sorticanter® offers an innovative solution for processing mixed plastics and separating recyclable materials with high precision. This advanced centrifuge separates different plastic types based on their density, enabling the recovery of valuable plastics while minimizing waste.

“At Flottweg, we are committed to advancing sustainable recycling technologies. The Sorticanter® provides recycling facilities with an efficient, cost-effective method to sort and recover plastics from mixed waste streams,” said Michael Bailey, Flottweg's subject matter expert.“By ensuring the separation of high-quality plastic fractions, our technology supports the growing global demand for recycled materials.”

The Sorticanter® offers numerous advantages for plastic recycling operations . It ensures very high separation precision, resulting in improved purity and higher value of the end product. The system operates in a closed, environmentally friendly process with low consumption of fresh water. Additionally, the Sorticanter® can operate up to 8000 hours per year, providing high efficiency and reduced downtime.

Conference attendees are encouraged to visit Flottweg's booth to learn more about how their Sorticanter® can meet the specific needs of the recycling industry. Flottweg's experts will be available to discuss custom solutions tailored to various operational challenges.

About the NORA Conference and Trade Show

The NORA Conference and Trade Show is the premier event for professionals involved in the collection, recycling, and disposal of used products. NORA's mission is to promote sustainable recycling practices through education, innovation, and collaboration, helping the industry thrive in a changing global landscape.

