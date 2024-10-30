Woman Killed In Sumy Region By Russian Air Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy region, a 73-year-old woman was killed and three people were as a result of a Russian that hit a local cemetery.

This was reported in the Telegram of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, Ukrinform reports.

“According to the investigation, on October 30, 2024, at about 10:00 a.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers launched an air strike, according to preliminary data, with a guided bomb on the civilian infrastructure of the Khotyn community of the Sumy district. The munition hit the territory of a local cemetery, killing a 73-year-old woman and injuring a 42-year-old man,” the statement said.

The head of the community, Mykola Torianyk, told Suspilne that the deceased woman was working on her son's grave at the time. He also reported three more wounded.

It is noted that prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, are documenting the consequences of the shelling . Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that three civilians were wounded as a result of Russian military strikes in Sumy region.

Photo: Suspilne. Sumy