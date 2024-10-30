Zelensky: Ramstein Meeting Will Take Place In Coming Weeks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that a meeting in the Ramstein format will be held in the coming weeks.

He said this in his evening address , Ukrinform reports.

“We can also already see the contours of the meeting in the Ramstein format, which is to take place in the coming weeks. It is very important for each support package to be fully implemented and for our steps with partners to be truly joint and as effective as possible,” Zelensky noted.

He also said that during his visit to Iceland, the key topics were new defense support packages, investments in arms production, and energy assistance.

“I've finished a visit to our friends in Northern Europe to attend the fourth Ukraine – Nordic Summit, featuring Iceland, Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Sweden. It was really productive. We secured agreements on new support packages for both our defense and energy sectors. We also had extensive discussions on investments in our arms production, located exactly in Ukraine, and on developing joint defense projects,” said Zelensky.

In this regard, he mentioned the so-called Danish model, which allows attracting finance from partners to Ukrainian defense production.“For example, we're now manufacturing almost 20 'Bohdana' artillery units monthly, with strong progress across other areas. And there's more to come: shells, equipment, drones – everything we need,” Zelensky assured.

He noted that he counts on the help of Northern European countries in obtaining air defense systems promised during the NATO summit in Washington.

“At the NATO Summit in Washington, there was an absolutely clear, concrete agreement regarding the air defense systems for Ukraine, as well as the equipment for the brigades. It has not yet been implemented in full. And we really count on our Nordic partners to help us with this in contacts with other partners. Agreements must be fulfilled. Especially in such a war,” he said.

Zelensky also thanked all Northern European countries for backing Ukraine's Victory Plan.

“We're open to suggestions and perspectives from other countries. But for now, a clear, calculated vision of further actions together with partners is outlined in our Victory Plan. The key is to have the resolve to fulfill its points, and this will undoubtedly bring peace closer. I'm also grateful for the clear understanding of our reasoning regarding the invitation to NATO for Ukraine. Ukraine always proposes what will truly help us achieve real peace, and we continue to convey this message tirelessly to our partners in Berlin, Washington, and beyond,” said Zelensky.

As reported, the fourth Ukraine-Nordic Europe Summit was held in Reykjavik on October 28. In the joint statement released at the summit, the Prime Ministers of Iceland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and the President of Ukraine expressed their support for the Victory Plan and committed to working together to facilitate its implementation. The document also emphasizes that“Ukraine's future place is in NATO”.

Photo: President's Office