Russians Strike Kharkiv With Guided Bomb, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During an air raid alert in Kharkiv, an explosion was heard as Russian forces struck the city with a guided aerial bomb.

This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the Russian forces carried out the strike with a guided aerial bomb. "The emergency services have been dispatched to assess the site of the impact," he wrote on Telegram .

"Preliminary information indicates that a guided aerial bomb hit a multi-story building, there are casualties," he added a few minutes later.

Chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov clarified that the enemy struck Kharkiv's Saltivskyi district: "There is an impact on the fourth floor of a multi-story building. Preliminary reports indicate that there are casualties, including some trapped under the rubble. Emergency services are currently conducting checks."

Shortly after, Terekhov informed: "The floors from the 6th to the 1st of the 9-story building are completely destroyed. As of now, we have information about 12 injured."

The Mayor added that there may still be people trapped under the rubble.

Earlier, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of enemy tactical aviation activity in the southeastern direction and the threat of using aerial strike capabilities against frontline areas.

on

It was reported that on October 28, around 21:00, the Russians struck Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv with a FAB bomb from an aircraft. The historical building, the Derzhprom, which houses various institutions and organizations, as well as a hospital, residential buildings, and catring establishments were damaged. Nine people were injured, including a police officer who was on duty.